OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A fatal shooting in North County led to a police chase that then turned into a deadly shootout with a suspect Friday morning, authorities said.

The ordeal ended at a shopping center off Sol Drive and Gold Drive in Oceanside. The Oceanside Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area.

FOX 5’s Elizabeth Alvarez was at the scene and reported seeing a silver sedan parked in a lot with the drivers side door open. Police tape is cautioning off the area as an investigation takes place.

This comes after a call came in to OPD reporting a family disturbance at a home in the 500 block of Fredricks Avenue around midnight. When officers arrived they found a woman deceased at the home.

A suspect description and vehicle description went out quickly and authorities were able to locate the individual. OPD says a pursuit then ensued and the chase stretched out over multiple freeways, including the 15 and the 78, before ending at the shopping center.

OPD says the suspect, described as a man, then took off on foot, firing rounds at law enforcement. Gun fire was exchanged between officers and the suspect.

“There were spike strips laid down not fair from here, then the vehicle pursuit terminated here just behind me,” OPD Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza said from the shopping center. “At which time, the suspect exited the vehicle and immediately began firing shots at officers. At which time, they returned fire.”

According to OPD, the suspect was found dead in the nearby area. It’s not yet determined whether or not the suspect was killed by police fire or if it was self-inflicted.

The identities of the two deceased individuals have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.