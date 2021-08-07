Fatal motorcycle crash prompts closure of I-5 southbound lanes in Barrio Logan area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A motorcyclist died Saturday evening in a crash on the San Diego (5) Freeway in the Barrio Logan area of San Diego.

The crash was reported at 8:21 p.m. on the southbound San Diego Freeway at Cesar E. Chavez Parkway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcycle and its rider were moved to the center divider, the CHP said.

A Sigalert was issued just after 9 p.m., shutting down lanes 1 and 2 of the southbound San Diego Freeway at Cesar E. Chavez.

