Fast-moving wildfire prompts evacuations in rural East County

Smoke rises along Interstate 8 from a fire in rural east San Diego County on July 10. The blaze prompted evacuations in parts of Descanso and the Viejas Reservation. (Photo: Nicole Hazelton/FOX 5 Contributor)

SAN DIEGO — A burning vehicle sparked a fast-moving brush fire along the highway in rural East County Saturday, forcing some residents to evacuate.

The fire broke out some time before noon along Interstate 8 west of Japatul Valley Road, according to firefighters with the Cleveland National Forest Service.

The blaze, dubbed the “Road Fire,” had spread across 20 to 30 acres and was growing rapidly as of about 12:15 p.m., officials said.

Evacuations were ordered for parts of Descanso and the Viejas Reservation. Authorities were working to notify the affected communities, and the San Diego Humane Society urged residents to bring pets with them.

All lanes of Interstate 8 were closed west of state Route 79 and Japatul Valley Road. Caltrans asked drivers to avoid the area and find a different route.

Check back for updates to this developing story.