SAN DIEGO — Food insecurity is a growing problem for many families in San Diego, especially now that the kids are out of school for the summer and they’re not getting meals at the cafeteria.

But, a local nonprofit is looking to alleviate some of that stress on families through a food upcycling program with farmers and growers.

Produce Good recovers excess food from orchards, farmers and farmers markets to deliver it to people who need it the most.

Nita Kurmins Gilson co-founded the non-profit in 2014 to help local families put meals on the table, given that about 40% of food produced in the U.S. is wasted while roughly a third of households in San Diego County struggle with food insecurity.

“They do not know where their next meal is coming from and that includes 220,000 children,” said Gilson. “We have all of this access and all of this need.“

Produce Good wants to bridge that gap. The non-profit recovers excess food that would otherwise be discarded and send it straight to nearly 60 feeding partners, including food banks and delivery services.

According to Gilson, the non-profit has over 4,000 regular volunteers, as well as more than 800 farmers and growers.

That includes local growers like Africans Sisters Produce. Farmer Rumbidzai Mubaiwa told FOX 5 that she’s glad to partner with the nonprofit.

“Sometimes, when we have a lot of vegetables left over and instead of letting them go to waste, we basically give them the food and they make sure it gets to families that need it,” Mubaiwa said.

Donating that excess food allows everyday meals more accessible for those in need.

“For me, it’s a way to actually be able to help and help others understand how to help,” Gilson said. “That’s amazing.”