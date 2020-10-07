Fans recall fond memories at SDCCU Stadium ahead of demolition

SAN DIEGO – For the last few years, the stadium formerly known as Qualcomm and Jack Murphy has slowly slipped away. The grass on the field resembles a brassy brown as construction crews work around it to prepare for its final sendoff.

“We’re going to start the demolition process this month,” said Gina Jacobs, associate vice president of the Mission Valley Development for San Diego State University.

She said the inside bowl will be stripped first with the rest of the stadium to follow. SDSU is preparing an $88 million development, including a new college football stadium, to go in its place. Some fans wondered if the old stadium would be imploded.

“We are not going boom,” Jacobs said of the demolition. “I know everyone was hoping for that. But no, we are going to be taking it down in a more piece-by-piece kind of way.”

She said dismantling the stadium will help prevent poor air quality. Fans took to social media Tuesday to react to the news of it finally coming down.

“Goodbye old friend, thanks for the memories,” one person wrote, with a second person noting that his dad taught him how to drive in the stadium parking lot.

While there are countless memories from thousands of fans in the stands, original Padres announcer Bob Chandler has a couple that stand out to him.

“There were 60,000 fans when Trevor Hoffman came in with Hells Bells playing, and the crowd just went crazy,” Chandler said of game 3 of the 1998 World Series against the New York Yankees. “I had some veteran writers tell me it was the loudest noise they ever heard in an outdoor stadium. Unfortunately, the Padres, Trever Hoffman, went on to give up a homerun and the Yankees won.”

Chandler spent more than 30 years in the press box calling not only the Padres, but the first Chargers exhibition game in 1967. He called many of the games over the years alongside Jerry Coleman.

“Whenever anyone would make a big play, Jerry would say, ‘You can hang a star on that.’ And his other phrase was, ‘Oh, doctor,'” Chandler said.

The old stadium is expected to be demolished and removed in the next nine months with the new stadium built by fall 2022.