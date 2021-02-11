Family’s search for missing South Bay mom shifts miles away from San Diego

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Six weeks after a Chula Vista mom went missing, her family’s search is shifting to the Glamis Sand Dunes, about 150 miles east of San Diego.



“We might have been given a little hint that she might have been out there the day she went missing on the seventh,” explained Richard Drouaillet, Maya Millete’s brother-in-law.

Millete went missing back on Jan. 7. Her car was left in the driveway, her cell phone turned off and her credit cards have gone unused. Investigators executed a search warrant at the family home a few weeks back but say it’s still classified as a missing-person’s case. At the moment, they have not publicly identified a person of interest.



The last time Maya’s sister and brother-in-law saw her was at the Glamis San Dunes on New Year’s Eve, a week before her disappearance. They think it’s possible she’s there now.



“If she’s out there camping … we’ve been devastated and heartbroken,” said Maricris, Maya’s sister. “If she’s out there camping, I don’t know what I’ll do to her — but obviously we’ll give her a hug.”



But as time drags on, the family says they are preparing for the worse-case scenario. Big crowds are expected out at the sand dunes for President’s Day weekend and they’re hopeful some of those people may be curious and lend a hand in the search. They say they plan to search the area near the Sand Highway.



“It’s just a very secluded area,” Drouaillet said. “I hate to say it, but if you’re trying to hide evidence or whatever, it would probably be one of the better spots to hide something.”