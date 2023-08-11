SAN DIEGO — A new shelter for families is now open at the site of a former Barrio Logan motel, officials announced Friday.

Mayor Todd Gloria and the San Diego Housing Commission held a news conference to announce the shelter opening.

The first group of families to move in will be relocated from the Golden Hall shelter, which the city is in the process of shuttering as a homeless shelter.

“The opening of this shelter for families experiencing homelessness is an important part of our comprehensive shelter strategy and the latest step in our wide-ranging approach toward addressing homelessness in San Diego,” Gloria said. “This facility is a major upgrade over the congregate shelter at Golden Hall. Forty-two unhoused families will now have private rooms — a far better living environment, especially for children.”

The 42-room shelter will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with residents receiving onsite supportive services like case management, permanent relocation and long-term housing assistance, childcare and employment.

Residents will also have access to amenities such as three meals a day, private bathrooms, laundry and telephone, messaging and mails services.

“These unhoused families need our help. That is why this shelter program is so important,” SDHC Vice Chair Ryan Clumpner said. “This shelter program for families is one step in a comprehensive approach to provide shelter and housing options to meet the unique needs of unhoused residents.”

The site lease will be administered by the City’s Homelessness Strategies and Solutions Department and the housing commission has contracted Alpha Project to operate the family shelter program, a news release said.

Shelter operations will be supported by about $2.5 million in funding from the City General Fund and Community Development Block Grant Funds, officials said.