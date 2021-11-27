Family says 12-year-old was killed by stray bullet at Thanksgiving gathering

File – A photo of 12-year-old Angel Domingo Gaspar Gallegos, who was killed in a shooting on Thanksgiving 2021 in the Skyline neighborhood. (Photo: Gallegos family)

SAN DIEGO — Family members say a boy who was shot and killed in San Diego Thursday was hit by a stray bullet during a Thanksgiving celebration, but police have not yet released more details on their investigation.

The shooting happened Thursday around 9:30 p.m. in the Skyline neighborhood, at a home on Cahill Drive near Jamacha Road. Police have verified that a 12-year-old boy died from “upper body trauma” at that location, but so far have not shared more.

While officials have not released the boy’s name, family members say the 12-year-old was Angel Gallegos. One of the child’s aunts spoke with FOX 5 Saturday, saying Gallegos was the victim of a stray bullet that came through a fence and hit him in the back during a family Thanksgiving celebration.

The family is raising money online to help with funeral, memorial and hospital expenses. On the GoFundMe page, another family member, Mdrosario Vasquez, mourns that her nephew “was taken from us on this day of rejoice.”

“He was born happy, joyful and full of life,” Vasquez writes. “He was taken from us too early at age 12.”

Authorities say that when they were called to the address Thanksgiving night, officers tried to save the boy before paramedics arrived and rushed him to a hospital. He was pronounced deceased at the medical center a short time later. But detectives have not commented on what they believe led up to the shooting or whether the bullet was potentially a stray.

“There is no suspect description to release at this point,” San Diego Police Lt. Adam Sharki wrote in a news release Friday. “Detectives are attempting to locate evidence and any possible witnesses.”

FOX 5 has reached out to the department for any updates Saturday.

Anyone with information on the shooting was urged to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477, where tipsters can remain anonymous.