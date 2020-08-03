Family, police ask for help finding missing 14-year-old

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities asked the public Monday to keep an eye out for a 14-year-old girl who went missing after she walked away from her Carmel Valley home.

Nevaeh “Marie” Corbin was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Sunday near her home in the Carmel Valley neighborhood after telling her family she was going for a walk, according to San Diego police.

Corbin has been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and depression, police said.

She is white, 5-foot-8 and weighs about 175 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored tank top, black leggings, a pink and black Apple watch and multi-colored blue shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call San Diego police at 619-531-2000.