Family of teen shot in face in College Area increases reward for information

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities reached out to the public again Wednesday for help in identifying a man who shot a teenage boy during a fight in the College area.

The victim’s family has increased an original $1,000 reward offer to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

A little before midnight on Aug. 21, two 16-year-old boys left a party in the 4900 block of Campanile Drive and were approached by 20 to 30 college-aged men, authorities said. The group accused the boys of throwing a bottle then proceeded to chase them down the street to the 5900 block of Baja Drive.

During an ensuing fracas there, one assailant pulled a gun and fired on one of the boys, then fled with his cohorts to the west.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of lacerations to his face and possibly permanent damage to an eye socket from being hit by bullet fragments.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

