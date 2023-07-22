CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The family of a mountain biker Kai Torres Bronson, who died in Jacumba Mountains last weekend, spoke to FOX 5 Saturday.

Cal Fire described Torres Bronson as a hero.

“You made your family proud,” said Jenn Rico, the aunt of Torres Bronson.

Torres Bronson’s family took time on Saturday to remember their loved one who died while trying to help hikers in extreme heat.

“He was empathetic at a very young age, he was very sensitive to how you were feeling. Auntie Jenn, how are you today?” Rico said.

Torres’ family shared an uplifting social media post from Torres. In it, he wrote, “JUST BE A GOOD PERSON.”

“At an early age, you could tell Kai was very special,” Rico said.

On July 15, Torres went mountain biking with three friends in the Carrizo Gorge area in the Jacumba Mountains. Torres’ family said mountain biking is one of his favorite activities.

“And being surrounded by family and friends,” Rico said.

In nearly 110 degrees, Torres would become a hero. He and his friends encountered four hikers. The hikers had run out of food and water, plus exhausted from the heat.

“He was truly a light and beacon of positivity and love. Kai would go the extra mile to help anyone in need,” Rico said.

Two of the bikers left to find help. Torres and the other biker stayed back with the hikers. Cal Fire returned to airlift all the hikers from the trail. Torres and one of his friends made their way down the trail but got separated. Cal Fire said their crews found Torres unresponsive and tried to revive him. Torres died before he could be flown to the hospital, according to Cal Fire.

“These mountain bikers did a great thing, they helped the hikers tremendously. Who knows if the hikers would’ve made it out alive? These guys are heroes,” Cal Fire Captain Brent Pascua said.

“We love you and we’ll miss you dearly. And we will celebrate you every day for the rest of our lives,” Rico said.

The family is turning grief into hope. They want to remind everyone to prepare for outdoor activities in the heat like staying hydrated, going with a group of people or even taking a piece of Kai’s message with you.

“Everyone who has been touched by Kai and by Kai’s story learns from it. Be a good person, look out for others and take care of each other,” Rico said.