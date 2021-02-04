Family of missing Chula Vista mom to rally outside police headquarters in push for answers

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Family and friends of missing Chula Vista mother Maya “May” Millete will hold a rally Friday outside of the Chula Vista police headquarters.

Supporters are expected to gather near the building with signs featuring phrases such as “We want answers.” Police plan to provide an update on the case at around 10:30 a.m.

“What we’re hoping for is that they have answers that we are moving forward because we feel like we’ve been stuck in the same position for a month,” said Richard Drouaillet, Millete’s brother-in-law.

Millete has not been seen since Jan. 8 with no strong leads or persons of interest named in her disappearance. Searches for any trace of Millete have come up empty in the trails near Mount San Miguel Park, where family says she may have gone hiking.

Most recently, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported that there was no indication the human remains found Wednesday near a hiking trail in Santee were tied to Millete.

“They say there’s still a lot of work to do, but they did reassure us that we are going to find Maya,” said Maricris Drouaillet, Millete’s sister. “We’re still hoping we’ll find her safely.”

Police served a search warrant Jan. 23 at the family’s Chula Vista home to look for evidence or clues of where she might be. No details have been released about what came from the search.

Although her husband, Larry Millete, previously was cooperative with investigators — even turning over a cell phone to detectives — police on Wednesday told FOX 5 that he retained an attorney and stopped answering their questions. He also has not participated in any of the searches or vigils related to his wife’s disappearance and asked for privacy.

Millete’s family still considers him a member of their family, but have urged him to “come help us.”

“Find my sister, give us that help, give us that support, and show that you still love my sister,” Maricris Drouaillet said.