SAN DIEGO — The lawyer representing the family of a recent high school graduate who was swept away at sea in Mission Beach is speaking out.

Attorney Evan Walker says the family of Woodlaine Zachee is desperately searching for answers, hiring him to help them investigate what exactly happened that day and why he still hasn’t come home.

“I think it’s important for people to realize that this was a young life that was lost and it shouldn’t have been lost,” Walker said.

Walker is representing the mother and father of Zachee as they search for closure.

“The family is obviously grieving and distressed over what happened, and frankly, they have a lot of questions. Why did this happen? How did this happen? Why haven’t they brought him home?” Walker questioned.

Friends say Zachee, a recent graduate and basketball player at Crawford High School, was celebrating his graduation last week, when he was swept out at sea.

Lifeguards spotted him and two others struggling in the water. They rescued the two other teens but say Zachee went underwater and did not resurface.

“I’m here to in part to express the family’s frustration over how something like this could happen at a popular beach and how come this investigation hasn’t ended?” Walker said.

Meanwhile, lifeguards say they are still searching by vessels, helicopter and patrols in the area.