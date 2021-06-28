Family of man shot at Sunset Cliffs searches for answers

SAN DIEGO — The family of a man shot to death Sunday night while sitting in a car at Sunset Cliffs Natural Park is searching for answers.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., police received multiple reports of shots fired near the 4500 block of Ladera Steret and someone yelling for help, according to San Diego police. When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers administered first aid but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The family identified the victim as 33-year-old Akili Cobbs. They say Cobbs often went to Sunset Cliffs, a popular place for surfers, tourists and stargazers. The parking lot is situated below Point Loma Nazarene University and is surrounded by multimillion-dollar homes.

By Monday afternoon, flowers marked the scene of the shooting.

“When he’s talking, he’s at a podium,” the victim’s older brother, Marcelous Johnson, told FOX 5. “When he talks, it’s talking to the masses.”

The victim’s family says they hope a neighbor’s home security camera captured the incident and do not believe it was a random attack.

“It’s not like him to do that,” Johnson said. “He doesn’t have conflict like that.”

While police focus on the investigation, the family hopes some good can come out of it.

“Making this place light, bringing something here, because a murder happened here,” Johnson said. “Look, nothing out here says murder to me. It says beautiful. So that’s what I want to make this place, for my brother, and for these people that live around here also.”

Some frustrated neighbors say they would like to see the gate to the parking lot locked at night, along with street lights or a patrol guard.

Police say they have Ring camera video from a nearby residence and are hopeful it will provide some answers.