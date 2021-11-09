Family of AT&T worker badly hurt in South Bay crash raising money for his medical care

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – An AT&T worker who was badly hurt when he was hit by a car last week while standing on a Chula Vista street remains hospitalized in a coma, according to his family.

The family of Joey Ryan is raising money to pay for his medical care following the crash that happened just before 11 a.m. Nov. 3 in the 500 block of C Street near Date Avenue. Ryan was standing behind his work truck surveying an underground telecom line when a red Toyota Corolla driven by a 28-year-old man rammed into the back of the truck, dragging Ryan forward and pushing the truck down the street.

Family members say Ryan lost both of his legs above the knee. He also broke his pelvis and both shoulders.

“We’re just taking it day-by-day,” Joey’s cousin Michael Ryan told FOX 5. “I know he was in an induced coma and they’re going to slowly start bringing him out of that coma and see where he’s at cognitively and go from there.”

His entire family was shaken by the crash that left Ryan with devastating injuries, Michael said.

“I’m trying to process everything, see how he’s doing,” he said. “His recovery is number one in our family to make sure he gets out of the hospital and he gets back to some normalcy in his life.”

As of Tuesday evening, the fundraiser for Joey had raised more than $22,000. Michael said it was “beautiful” that so many people were stepping forward to help pay into what’s expected to be a lengthy recovery.

Joey was in a band and plays guitar, according to his cousin, who hopes to see him do those things again. He also says Joey is a huge fan of the Baltimore Ravens and the San Diego Padres, pledging to take him to a future game “on my back” if that’s what it takes.

“I don’t know how many of those people are strangers or actually know him,” Michael said, “but word-of-mouth got around quickly. It’s growing.”

The driver of the sedan, who has not been publicly identified, also is in critical condition. Police say no drugs or alcohol were believed to have been involved.