Family of 7 loses home in fire hours after Christmas

SAN DIEGO — A Mountain View family escaped injury Saturday when a fire broke out and destroyed their home hours after Christmas.

The Macareno family woke up to flames at their house on Teak Street around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Elvira Macareno said they had to break a window to escape.

“I feel very bad,” Macareno told FOX 5 through a translator. Macareno said the fire destroyed everything inside the home, including children’s toys, Christmas gifts and two cars in their driveway.

“She just feels really bad because that was her daughter’s home,” the translator said. “They lost everything they had bought for Christmas and their cars got destroyed too.”

Four adults and three children escaped the duplex as firefighters worked to put out the flames.

“They made an aggressive attack on the fire and kept the fire contained to the back house. The front house was not damaged,” San Diego Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Ty Shimoguchi said.

Two family members suffered from minor smoke inhalation and two others had minor burns but they declined transport to the hospital, according to firefighters.

“She was just very scared that they were going to burn themselves, and her husband actually burnt his arms,” the translator said.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire. They estimated damage to the home and its contents at more than $315,000.

Elvira Macareno said even though they lost everything the day after Christmas, she told the children she is grateful their family made it out with their lives.

“They are just like in shock,” the translator said. “They just keep saying, ‘Oh, our house burned down,’ but she keeps telling them that they’re going to be OK. That it’s just material things.”

Funds are being raised to help the Macareno family recover from the fire.

“This is not how we imagined our Christmas to end but thank God everyone is OK,” the fundraiser says.