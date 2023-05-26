SAN DIEGO — A growing memorial outside of San Diego Central Library shows how much Trey Walker meant to people who knew him.

The 20-year-old was shot and killed near the East Village building shortly after noon on Tuesday, according to police.

Shelley Jameson remembers her son as an amazing friend and father.

“The most important thing to him was his daughter, she’s 10 months old,” Jameson told FOX 5.

Jameson and two of Walker’s sisters visited the memorial on 11th Avenue Friday morning.

“The last time I saw him was two and a half weeks ago,” said Jasmine Walker, Trey’s older sister. “Exactly two weeks from the day that he passed.”

Two days after the shooting, police arrested 21-year-old Kenneth Chaney on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, Lt. Jud Campbell with San Diego Police Department said in a news release.

Investigators say there was a group of people confronting the suspect about a stolen backpack. That’s when two people were shot.

The other victim, a 24-year-old man whose identity has not been released, was taken to a hospital. He was expected to survive his injuries.

Jameson is calling for the end of senseless violence.

“We really need to put the guns down,” she said. “We really need to stop shooting each other. This is ridiculous. Another young man just tragically lost his life — my son.”

Chaney’s arraignment was scheduled for Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.