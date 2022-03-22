SAN DIEGO – Parents of inmates who have died in jail custody and racial justice advocates gathered in front of the San Diego County Administration Center Tuesday to draw attention to a scathing report on the unusually high number of inmate deaths that have occurred while under the care of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The group is hoping to appeal to the County Board of Supervisors to enact change.

”The ask is for the AG to come in and take over administratively for the sheriff’s department,” says Yusef Miller with the North County Racial Justice Coalition.

According to the state audit released last month, between 2006 and 2020, there were a total of 185 deaths in the seven detention centers that the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department oversees. The number is one of the highest in the state.

“The auditors’ report says 185 and it’s well over 200 now. We’ve seen lawsuits for $85 million that’s not making a dent,” says Darwin Fishman with the Racial Justice Coalition of San Diego.

Sundee Weddle is the mother of a mentally ill inmate who died while in the custody of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. She believes the problem lies within the way that the jails are operated.

“It’s clearly the culture of how they run and operate these jails and there’s clearly no accountability,” Weddle said.

Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher addressed the issue following public comments during Tuesday’s meeting.

“There’s been suggestions around the attorney general- that requires a court order. That is not something the attorney general can just decide to do,” Fletcher said. “And what we have in front of us is a path where we need to move forward now.”