Family member of Santee residents’ home destroyed by small plane describes scene as ‘war zone’

SANTEE, Calif. — Residents are in disbelief after a small plane crashed in a Santee neighborhood Monday afternoon, killing at least two people and damaging multiple homes.

The first reports of the crash came in around 12:15 p.m. at the 9900 block of North Magnolia Avenue, according to the Santee Fire Department.

FOX 5’s Jaime Chambers exclusively spoke to the son of homeowners whose property was destroyed. Jim Slaff, who got a call from his neighbors about the incident, said his parents lived in one of the homes and were rushed to UCSD, but was not sure the extent of their injuries.

“I do know from talking to some of the neighbors it was more bumps and bruises,” Slaff said. “I think they were lucky they were in the back of the house when it happened because it came in the front.”

Slaff said his parents’ neighbor, Michael, heard screams coming from the home, prompting him to jump into action. He said Michael broke the window and pulled his mother from the home while neighbors were able to break down the fence to rescue his stepfather who was already in the backyard.

Slaff said the plane hit in the front of the house near where his parents would watch television every day.

“That’s where they would’ve been sitting and the plane would’ve hit and they wouldn’t have been here,” he added. “The master bedroom is right off the garage.”

Slaff described the scene as “something you would see in a war zone.”

He also emotionally expressed his disbelief of the situation and what to do next for his parents.

“I can’t even believe it,” Slaff said. “I don’t know how you would rebuild after this. I’m just sitting here thinking what we we need to do going forward.”