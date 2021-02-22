Family loses dog, home in East County fire

A fire tore through a two-story home on Dora Vista Lane and Olive Vista Drive, firefighters said. Photo: Cal Fire/Twitter

Firefighters say the family lost their dog, home and multiple vehicles. Photo: Cal Fire/Twitter

JAMUL (CNS) – A house fire in a rural eastern San Diego County neighborhood displaced a family, killed their dog and destroyed several vehicles Monday afternoon.

The blaze in the 3000 block of Dora Vista Lane in Jamul erupted shortly before 12:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a two story residential structure fire on Dora Vista Lane x Olive Vista Dr in Jamul. #DoraIC pic.twitter.com/qFaEzr6bTR — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) February 22, 2021

It took crews about an hour to extinguish the flames, which gutted the two-story house and engulfed a car, an RV and a boat parked outside of it, said Thomas Shoots, a fire captain with the state agency.

Firefighters found the family’s dog dead inside the charred structure. No other injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the residents arrange for emergency shelter, Shoots said.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

Copyright 2021 City News Service, Inc.