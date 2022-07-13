SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify a body that washed ashore Wednesday morning at Sunset Cliffs.

The discovery comes as the family of a teen, 18 year-old Woodlain Zachee, looks for answers after he was swept away in Mission Beach on June 14.

“They want certainty, they want verifiable evidence that this missing person actually is Woodlain Zachee. So far we are still waiting for that evidence,” said Evan Walker, attorney for the Zachee family.

Walker explained it’s been a difficult month for them since Zachee was swept out into the ocean during a graduation celebration. As of Wednesday, he has not been found.

“The family is doing the best they can dealing with this tragedy, and they don’t want to be brought up and down with facts and rumors and hearsay,” Walker said.

Around 5:30 a.m., a fisherman searching for bait at the tide pools in Sunset Cliffs spotted a body. San Diego Fire-Rescue Department recovered the body, with police confirming it as a male.

“We speculate at this point that the high tide came in last night around 10 p.m. is probably when the body was washed ashore and with the low tide, the body was wedged between some of the boulders and some of the rocks,” San Diego Police Department Captain Laura McLean said.

Walked said the family got a call this morning from the San Diego lifeguards with some questions, but said he can’t reveal any of the specifics. The attorney said they have pending litigation with the City of San Diego spearheading them on an investigation into what happened to Zachee and how to prevent such tragedies.



“The family’s concern right now is that the city and everyone working on this do everything they can to help locate Woodlain Zachee. The family wants him home. The family wants some type of closure. It’s been a month now and the family simply hasn’t had it,” Walker said.

The county medical examiner said it could take up to 24 hours to get an identification.