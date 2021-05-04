Family holds rally at Chula Vista City Hall in push to find missing mom

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Upwards of one hundred people crowded the steps and courtyard in front of Chula Vista City Hall Tuesday in hopes of pushing city council to get behind the search for missing mother Maya Millete.

A Facebook group, “Help Find Maya,” has brought in nearly 10,000 people offering advice or to form search parties. The support system has lifted up the family for the past four months, and they did it again Tuesday afternoon.

“It overjoys us and gives us so much love,” said Maricris Drouaillet, Millete’s sister.

Millete went missing from the home she shared with her husband and three kids on January 7, her cell phone turned off, credit cards unused and car left in the driveway. It’s been nearly four months, and police have given just a handful of updates into the investigation.

“It felt like there’s no urgency from their part and it’s heartbreaking for us,” Drouaillet said of police.

Detectives released an update Tuesday that an additional search warrant had been served and upwards of 55 tips have come in, including possible sightings of Maya in Wisconsin and New Mexico.

“It’s been four months. May didn’t just get up and walk away, away from her kids, away from her family,” Maricris’s husband Richard said. “Somebody did this to her.”

The couple says they’ve given up their jobs, sold off some of their belongs to stay afloat financially as they continue to do search after search without the help of police. Frustrated, they turned to city council Tuesday night in hopes that they can lend some resources.

“Hopefully they’ll be able to help us solve the case faster,” Maricris Drouaillet said. “That’s what we’re trying to do.”