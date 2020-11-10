Family fears sinkhole will claim their home

SAN DIEGO — A family is afraid they will lose their home if nothing is done about a sinkhole that is getting worse in Allied Gardens.

“It’s scary. You know, if we wanted to live on Mission Gorge, we would have looked for a house on Mission Gorge, but we wanted to live up here,” Sandy Knox said.

She and her husband have lived at The Cliffs mobile home park for the past 17 years. They said the hole on the hillside below their corner lot opened in January. With rain over the weekend, the erosion has become more perilous.

“It’s only a matter of time before the bank just keeps coming back and coming back,” John Knox said.

The Knox family said a broken water pipe has gone without repair for months. Now, the homeowners are asking for help before their house slides off the hillside.

They said a lawsuit has been filed between the mobile home park and owners of the land below but they are pleading for help fixing the problem now or they fear they could lose their home.

“It can be fixed, it’s just going to be a very expensive process,” Sandy Knox said.