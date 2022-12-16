OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A fire broke out inside a North County home Friday, displacing six residents and prompting the rescue of a cat, the Oceanside Fire Department said.

The fire started around 1:47 a.m. at a two-story residence at 401 Lupine Way in Oceanside, the fire department said in a news release.

The fire originated in the garage while the family was asleep, before spreading to the second floor of the home, according to OFD.

Crews were able to get control of the fire within 30 minutes of arrival, OFD said. Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from extending to neighboring houses, which were initially evacuated as a precaution.

Two adults and four children, from ages nine to 19, were evacuated safely from the home and sheltered at a neighbor’s home. A cat named Snoopy was also rescued from the home by fire crews and returned to the family safely.

Fire officials estimate the fire caused $700,000 in damages to the home. Two vehicles in the driveway were also destroyed by the blaze, the fire department said.

The American Red Cross was called out to the scene to help assist the displaced family, according to fire officials.

It took crews an additional hour to completely extinguish several hotpots throughout the home and firefighters worked with the family to identify and recover important personal items, including Christmas presents, OFD said.

There were no injuries reported to the family or firefighters and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.