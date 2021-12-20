Family ‘devoted to finding justice’ in Skyline shooting death of young boy

SAN DIEGO – A San Diego family says they’re not giving up hope in their search for answers into why 12-year-old Angel Gallegos was shot and killed by a stray bullet on Thanksgiving night.

Gallegos, a student at Parkway Middle School, was hit in the back by a stray bullet about 9:30 p.m. Nov. 25 as he was outside of his family’s Skyline neighborhood home near 7400 Cahill Drive. No arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released in connection to the deadly shooting.

“We’re going to find justice for Angel and that’s what keeps us going,” Gallegos’ aunt Maria Gaspar Casillas said Monday.

In the time since Gallegos’ death, family members and volunteers have canvassed the area to distribute flyers and remind people about what happened. They’re hoping someone will come forward with information that will help a heartbroken family move closer to closure.

“Some of them are crying,” said Eva Gaspar, Gallegos’ aunt. “You can feel that connection and they’re willing to try and help. I just feel that someone’s going to be touched, find the strength to come forward.”

The family’s garage has stacks of flyers and maps showing the neighborhoods they’ve covered.

Last month, San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan canvassed a neighborhood with the family and said the case was a top priority. Stephan also acknowledged that the investigation likely hinges on somebody’s willingness to share what they know.

Moving ahead with heavy hearts, the family’s hunt continues to find justice for Angel.

“I haven’t returned to work – can’t sleep at night,” Casillas said. I just don’t feel like I’m doing enough. Although, you can see I’m dedicated, devoted to finding justice for Angel. But it keeps me up at nights.”

Anyone with information on the shooting was urged to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477, where tipsters can remain anonymous.