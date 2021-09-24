Families share deadly consequences of street racing amid push to curb the illegal activity

SAN DIEGO — Street racing has spiked tremendously during the pandemic and law enforcement is teaming up with families who’ve lost loved ones with the hope of cutting down on the illegal and dangerous activity.

California Highway Patrol responded to more than 25,000 calls involving illegal street racing nationwide in 2020. It’s an alarming increase of more than 3,500 calls compared to the year before, Automobile Club of Southern California says.

The results can be deadly for many, including other drivers, passengers, bicyclists and pedestrians.

In June, a man accused of driving on the wrong side of a Chula Vista roadway during an apparent high-speed street race triggered a crash that killed Martha Villalobos Romo, 57, and injured her two grandchildren, according to police.

And in March, a 17-year-old boy and 21-year-old University of San Diego student died in a high-speed, head-on crash after a group of teens left a high school football game nearby, police said.

The Auto Club is now partnering with CHP and Street Racing Kills to sponsor educational campaigns to deter street racing and provide opportunities to move them off public roads and onto closed racetracks.

The group is also urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign Assembly Bill 3, which is currently on his desk awaiting final approval. AB 3, authored by Assembly member Vince Fong of Kern County, would crack down on illegal street racing by allowing courts to issue a driver’s license suspension for up to six months for participating in street racing and street takeovers.

The governor has until Oct. 10 to either veto or sign the bill into law.