Families of inmates who died in custody demand answers from sheriff’s department

SAN DIEGO – The families of inmates who died in San Diego County jails are demanding answers after a state audit criticized the sheriff’s department for its high rate of inmate deaths.

The California State Auditor’s assessment released Thursday alleges the agency “has failed to adequately prevent and respond to” the issue of jail-inmate deaths. Between 2006 and 2020, the regional law enforcement agency has tallied 185 fatalities in its seven detention centers and has been the subject of criticism and investigative journalism efforts, including a blistering series compiled in recent years by the Union-Tribune.

In a news conference held Friday outside sheriff’s department headquarters, families called for accountability from the department for their lost loved ones.

“I’m here for my brother Saxon Rodriguez who was 22 and died in San Diego Central Jail last year,” Sabrina Weddle said.

Holding photos of loved ones and holding back tears, family members of inmates who died in county jails say they’ve exhausted all efforts to find answers and most say they’re still searching.

“I requested the video surveillance, the audio of the 911 call, the police report, the body cam footage, anything to try to get some answers and was denied,” said Tammy Wilson, who said her husband died in jail. “Why is everything denied? Why can’t I get closure? Why can’t I know what happened to my husband?”

The state audit criticized the sheriff’s department for deficiencies in how it provides care for and protects incarcerated individuals, likely contributing to those in-custody deaths.

“It was pretty harsh,” Undersheriff Kelly Martinez said. “It was hard to read.”

Martinez, who is running this fall to replace the now-retired Bill Gore as sheriff, said she agrees there are areas where the department can improve, including requiring more staffing to implement changes.

“I agree with the recommendations they’ve provided and we’re going to do what we can to make that happen,” Martinez said.

The audit also says the department did not always provide consistent follow-up care to individuals who requested or previously received medical or mental health services.

But Yousef Miller with the Racial Justice Coalition said he’d like to see the changes “in black and white.”

“We’ve been seeing zero response to ‘too little, too late’ response,” Miller said. “We’ve been asking for changes for decades and just for the past several years we’ve been asking for changes and we’ve had nothing.”

For Weddle, she feels she must stand “with many other families who have lost lives.”

“These people didn’t die of heart attacks or natural causes,” she said. “They say there’s no foul play but everything’s foul about this.”

City News Service contributed to this report.