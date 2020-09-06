Families flock to beaches as San Diego sees record-breaking temps

PACIFIC BEACH, Calif. — Labor Day weekend in San Diego has seen record-breaking temperatures and thousands of people are turning to the beaches to stay cool.

Pacific Beach was packed Saturday with locals and visitors. For Jason Touchlin, it was a last minute trip.

“It’s awesome. That’s the whole reason we came out here,” he said. “I’m from Phoenix and it’s over 100 there, so we need relief from the heat.”

The county is under an excessive heat warning through Labor Day weekend. Most beaches like Pacific Beach will see temperatures between 80 to 90 degrees. The heat is expected to peak Saturday and Sunday, which explains why so many people were near the water.

“We’re from San Francisco, but originally I’m from Australia,” Chiara Adri said. “The heat’s great. The wind is nice and refreshing and we’re just staying hydrated.”

If you’re not able to cool off at the beach or near the water, nine cool zones are open throughout the county.

A full list of the cooling center locations can be found here. All locations will be open from noon to 5 p.m. throughout Labor Day weekend.

The National Weather Service said all-time record-high temperatures were recorded Saturday in El Cajon, 114 degrees; Alpine, 113 degrees; Ramona, 112 degrees; Borrego Springs, 117 degrees; and Escondido, 111 degrees. See a full list of record-breaking highs here.

It was a record-breaking day for many #SoCal sites today! Here is a summary of the record highs achieved. #CAHeatWave #CAwx pic.twitter.com/SRnlqBQxry — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) September 6, 2020