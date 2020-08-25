Families call for rent relief in protest outside supervisor’s office

SAN DIEGO — Thousands of San Diego families say they fear they’ll end up homeless during the coronavirus pandemic.

Things came to a boiling point on Monday as a group took to the steps outside Supervisor Dianne Jacob’s office in El Cajon. Their outrage stemmed from the board’s decision to set aside nearly $20 million for an equestrian park in East County.

“We don’t need to be worried about horses when people can’t pay their rent,” one tenant at the protest said.

The renters are calling on San Diego County leaders to take action before a moratorium on evictions expires at the beginning of September.

County Supervisors Nathan Fletcher and Greg Cox said they are spearheading an effort to pump $24 million into the county’s emergency rental assistance program. They want to expand the program to include all areas of the county, including incorporated cities.

Rent advocates FOX 5 talked to Monday said they believe the county should be doing more to help families who are having trouble paying their rent during the pandemic.

“There is no reason why we can’t drop $100 million on this,” Rafael Bautisita of the San Diego Tenant Union said. “Twenty-four million dollars is a drop in the bucket.”

County leaders will discuss providing more funds for the rental relief program on Tuesday.

A spokesperson from Jacob’s office said in response to Monday’s protest that the equestrian project is already approved by the board of supervisors and has been in the works since 2012.