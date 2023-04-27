SAN DIEGO — There will temporarily be no Pacific Surfliner service between San Juan Capistrano and Oceanside due to debris falling from a slope north of the San Clemente Pier, Amtrak officials said.

The track closure, which took effect Thursday at 1:11 p.m., will reopen once the tracks have been deemed safe, according to Amtrak.



“The location of the closure is near San Clemente’s Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, approximately two miles north of where the Orange County Transportation Authority is completing construction work. It is an unrelated issue,” the train service stated on its website.

Amtrak says it is working to provide bus bridges between Irvine and Oceanside.