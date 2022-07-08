SAN DIEGO – An iconic installation at University of California San Diego has reopened to the public after a shutdown from COVID-19.

Fallen Star, the home found at the top of Jacobs Hall on UCSD’s campus, was created by South Korean artist Do Ho Suh and opened in 2012. The cottage, hoisted 100 feet into the air, is just 15 feet by 18 feet and is a scaled-down version of a home found in Providence, Rhode Island, according to the Jacobs School of Engineering website.

The artwork “explores the notions of home, cultural displacement, one’s perception of space and how one builds a memory of it,” the university says on its website.

A look at the interior of Fallen Star on the University of California San Diego campus. (Credit: University of California San Diego)

The display is open Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The university states on its website that masks are mandatory and no reservations are required.

“These explorations grew out of Suh’s experience when he arrived in the U.S. in the early 90’s to study at the Rhode Island School of Design,” the university says on its website. “His own feelings of displacement (as if he had been “dropped from the sky”) led him to measure the spaces around him in order to establish relationships with his new surroundings. He had to adjust – physically and mentally.”