Fallbrook woman killed in hit-and-run identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a Fallbrook woman who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver’s vehicle near her home last week while she was on a daily walk with her husband.

Symone Conley, 60, was run down by an eastbound pickup truck that veered out of a traffic lane on Gird Road near Laketree Drive, jumped a curb and struck her from behind about 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. Conley died at the scene.

Following the deadly impact, the motorist pulled over and remained in the area for a short time before driving off, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Authorities announced Monday that Pasqual Domingo Pasqual Cristobal, 36, was arrested in the case and booked Sunday on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, DUI causing death and manslaughter, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Investigators identified Cristobal, a Fallbrook resident, as the alleged hit-and-run driver based on physical evidence at the scene of the traffic fatality, statements from the victim’s husband and “numerous calls and leads,” CHP public-affairs Officer Mark Latulippe said.