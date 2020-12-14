Fallbrook man arrested in fatal hit-and-run

FALLBROOK, Calif. – A 36-year-old man was arrested Sunday and faces multiple felony charges for a fatal hit-and-run that killed a woman while she was out walking last week with her husband in a community near Fallbrook.

Deputies say Pasqual Domingo Pasqual Cristobal was arrested and booked Sunday evening into the Vista Detention Facility. Authorities say he was the driver who struck a 60-year-old woman who was walking around 5 p.m. Thursday on Gird Road near Laketree Drive between the communities of Winterwarm and Pala Mesa. She died at the scene.

Her husband, also 60, was not injured.

Cristobal is being charged with a felony hit and run, felony DUI causing death and manslaughter, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency credited Fallbrook citizens for assisting Oceanside CHP with tips and information on the incident.

“CHP Oceanside is hopeful this arrest brings some relief to the affected family,” they said.