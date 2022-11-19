A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly starting two fires in Fallbrook. (Photo released by San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

FALLBROOK, Calif. — A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly starting two fires in Fallbrook on Thursday, said the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The first fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. behind a grocery store on the 1100 block of South Mission Road. Deputies said grocery store employees were able to put out the blaze using extinguishers before it spread to the building.

An arson suspect is believed to have started a fire behind a grocery store in Fallbrook, Calif. (Photo released by San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

The first fire was reported just before 4 p.m. and was located in a dumpster just feet away from where the first fire started.

Deputies with the Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation, detectives with the Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Unit and the Deputy Fire Marshal with the North County Fire Protection District responded to the scene to investigate.

The Sheriff’s Department said Alexis Lopez, 23, was later arrested in Fallbrook after surveillance video linked him to the fires. The suspect was booked at the Vista Detention Facility on two counts of arson to property.

The Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Unit is urging anyone who has information about this case or might know of other fires related to these incidents to call the Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200.