SAN DIEGO — Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego will host its annual Boot Camp Challenge this weekend for the 21st year.

The event to celebrate “100 years of making Marines” will be held Saturday and is open to the community.

Runners will get a chance to take on the same obstacles Marine Corps recruits are trained on: trenches, log hurdles, tunnel crawls, push-up stations and a six-foot wall. Throughout the 3-mile race, over 60 Marine drill instructors will be on standby to encourage and motivate.

Interested runners have through 11:55 p.m. Wednesday to register on bootcampchallenge.com. One thousand participants have already signed up, according to MCRD.

Following the opening ceremony at 8:30 a.m., the race will begin at 9 a.m.

“Participants will run in waves, starting with the individual categories then 3-person teams,” MCRD says.

The top three participants in each category will take home awards, and all participants will get a T-shirt.