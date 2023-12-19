SAN DIEGO — The facade of the Balboa Park Botanical Building has begun to take shape again as the city’s $21 million renovation of the iconic garden inches closer towards completion.

In a post on X Monday, City of San Diego officials shared pictures of the current stage of construction at the storied landmark, with crews starting to install its distinctive wood lath along the west end of the building.

A tent-like cover remains on the east side of the structure to protect visitors from any debris that might leave the construction zone during the work.

“We are seeing the transformation of the Botanical Building in #BalboaPark come to life,” city officials said in the post.

Construction to the Botanical Building, which is one of the most photographed landmarks in San Diego County, began last year as part of a long-discussed revitalization project to the aging structure and surrounding gardens.

Images capturing different stages of the city’s work to the building can be found in the gallery below.

The Botanical Building during initial construction to the structure in early 2023. (KSWB/FOX 5)

The interior of the Botanical Building in May 2023, which is currently in the midst of a major renovation. (Courtesy of the City of San Diego)

Interior of the Botanical Building in December 2023 as crews near completion. (Courtesy of the City of San Diego)

Interior of the Botanical Building in December 2023 as crews near completion. (Courtesy of the City of San Diego)

The garden, originally built in 1915 for the Panama-California Exposition, had over a century of weathering that caused the structure to severely deteriorate, according to the city — from warped wood and dry rot to structural decay to the steel underneath.

The City of San Diego, along with private partners organized by nonprofit Forever Balboa Park, set out on a multi-phase renovation project back in 2016 to restore the historic building. It was officially closed off to the public for renovations in 2022.

Over the last year, the structure was stripped down to its foundation and steel bones — a jarring sight for many visitors looking to see the garden’s façade, only to come upon its outline.

Those involved in the renovation told FOX5SanDiego.com in April that the main focus of the project, aside from shoring up the structure to ensure that more will be able to enjoy it in the future, is to restore elements of the original 1915 design that were changed over the years.

“The facade was really different,” said Elizabeth Babcock, CEO of Forever Balboa Park. “When you look at the original picture, it has this beautiful, (maybe) stucco front. A lot of that had been taken away or removed.”

The project will also make additional upgrades to the century-old structure with new interior lighting systems, modern irrigation and planter upgrades, the expansion of walkways to accommodate those with disabilities, and brand-new multi-purpose rooms.

More about the planned renovation project can be found here.

After multiple delays due to weather, city officials anticipate the work to the Botanical Building to be completed next spring.

Once the structural repairs are complete, Forever Balboa Park will begin on the second phase of the renovations, which focuses on the gardens around the building. That work is expected to take about a year.