SANTEE, Calif. — Authorities urged people to avoid a block in Santee Sunday morning after a car rammed into a fire hydrant, crashed into an apartment building and hit a utility box, which they worried could create an electrical hazard.

Watch Commander: Deputies are on scene of a traffic accident at N Magnolia & Woodside Ave. Vehicle has struck a fire hydrant and collided into apartment building. Extreme hazard as an electrical box may possibly be charging the water, avoid the area. @SDSOSantee @CityofSantee — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) November 8, 2020

The crash happened on Magnolia and Woodside avenues around 5:30 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

“Extreme hazard as an electrical box may possibly be charging the water, avoid the area,” the department wrote on Twitter.