VISTA Calif. – Three homemade explosive devices were detonated at North County sites Wednesday, prompting a probe by San Diego County sheriff’s investigators, the agency said.

No injuries or property damage were reported from the explosions which all happened in parking lots or open spaces, sheriff’s Sgt. Anthony Portillo said in a news release. The result did start two small fires that Portillo said were “quickly extinguished.”

Wednesday’s first explosion happened at 11:30 a.m. in the 900 block of East Vista Way. It was followed by another at 1:24 p.m. in the 100 block of E. East Drive, about a mile west of the first blast.

The last came at 2:41 p.m. in the 400 block of East Drive, Portillo said.

Sheriff’s officials encourage residents to contact authorities if they see a suspicious device in their community and not to touch it or attempt to pick it up.

All three incidents are under investigation by the sheriff’s bomb/arson unit with help from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Those with information to share with investigators were asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or sdcrimestoppers.org. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.