Experts warn wildfire smoke could cause respiratory issues

SAN DIEGO — Officials are urging people to limit outdoor activities as the region experiences unhealthy levels of air quality.

Experts attribute the poor air quality to fires burning in California, Oregon and Washington.

Robert Reider, interim director of the county’s air pollution control district, said smoke from the north is making its way down south and blanketing most of California.

“I’ve never seen something like this before,” Reider said. “It’s extra challenging with COVID. It’s important to pay attention to how you feel when it comes to your lungs, nose, eyes.”

The county is currently at a moderate or unhealthy level of air quality for sensitive groups. Reider said people can expect to experience itchy eyes or throat.

Doctors at Rady Children’s Hospital say there has been an uptick in the number of patients having respiratory issues. They attribute it to the air quality.

“Kids with preexisting conditions like asthma and other respiratory issues will most likely be affected,” Dr Seema Shah said. “You will also see healthy kids have a change in their respiratory status. They may need an inhaler or have trouble breathing. That’s when you need to come to the emergency room.”

Dr Seema Shah is encouraging people to limit their outdoor activities and wear a mask. Officials hope the air quality will improve later in the week.