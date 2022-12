View of city road with cars in winter

EAST COUNTY, Calif. – The expected snow in East County is causing several school districts to close on Monday, according to an email by the San Diego County Office of Education.

Below are the districts that will not be open Monday due to icy conditions:

Julian Union Elementary School District

Julian Union High School District

Spencer Valley School District

Warner Unified School District

The San Diego County Office of Education will share updates on its social media.