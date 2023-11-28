CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. — Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton has issued an advisory to the public that an annual training exercise will be taking place through mid-December.

U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, U.S. 3rd Fleet and Airmen with U.S. Air Force 920th Rescue Wing will conduct annual Exercise Steel Knight 23.2, from Nov. 27 through Dec. 17 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in Inyokern County, California and at the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona.

Exercise Steel Knight 23.2 will be done in three phases, the announcement states. The first phase is U.S. 3rd Fleet-led Dawn Blitz, a training to certify 3rd Fleet as a Commander of the Amphibious Task Force.

The second phase is a Mission Rehearsal Exercise led by the 1st Marine Division, which is “designed to certify 5th Marine Regiment in the planning, deployment and command and control of Marines in preparation for the next Marine Rotational Force-Darwin.”

Phase three is a Command Post Exercise led by I Marine Expeditionary Force, which focuses on maintaining proficiency as a Joint Task Force.

The purpose of the training is to make sure all levels of command are ready for naval expeditionary warfare in contested spaces.