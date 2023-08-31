SAN DIEGO — Former San Diego State University football player Nowlin Ewaliko pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of child pornography.

Ewaliko, 20, who initially pleaded not guilty to the charge in March, faces up to three years in state prison and registration as a sex offender for life.

The former SDSU defensive lineman was also one of three ex-Aztec football players who were investigated in connection to an alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl in 2021.

During the investigation, 10 search warrants related to the investigation were unsealed, and detectives found child porn on Ewaliko’s cell phone, according to court documents.

There is no specific alleged victim in this case, per Deputy District Attorney Franciesca Balerio.

Also, in May of this year, SDSU announced that none of its former students named in the civil suit alleging an off-campus sexual assault were actively being investigated.

Ewaliko is scheduled for probation hearing and sentencing on Nov. 3.