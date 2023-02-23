SAN DIEGO — A former San Diego State University football player, connected to an investigation of a 2021 alleged gang rape off-campus, was arrested on suspicion of child pornography possession, police said.

Ewaliko Nowlin, 20, is in custody after turning himself in to authorities and was booked into San Diego County Jail on one felony charge of possession of child pornography, Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department stated in a news release Thursday.

The child pornography arrest comes after multiple search warrants were unsealed related to sex assault allegations in the College Area made by the then 17-year-old woman against several SDSU football players.

During the ten search warrants, investigators recovered several terabytes of digital evidence.

“Detectives discovered Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), commonly known as child pornography, in Nowlin’s possession. The case was then turned over to investigators from the San Diego Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC),” Sharki said.

Authorities confirmed a court-authorized arrest warrant was obtained for Nowlin.

In December 2022, former SDSU standout punter Matt Araiza as well as his former Aztec teammates, including Nowlin, were not charged in the alleged gang rape case.