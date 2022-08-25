VISTA, Calif. — A former Camp Pendleton Marine who drove drunk and caused a deadly wrong-way crash on New Year’s Day 2019 has been sentenced 15 years to life in prison.

Adam Barooshian, who was 25 at the time of the crash, went through two trials for the murder of 29-year-old Christopher Williams. Williams was hit head-on near Bonsall while driving home from his security and EMT job at Pauma Casino.

Barooshian was convicted in his initial trial in 2020 of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence causing injury and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more.

The jury hung on the murder charge, on which during he was convicted in his second trial. The sentence handed down Thursday afternoon was for that charge.

Barooshian addressed the Williams family in court stating: “I’m sorry that it has taken this long for me to tell you how sorry I am – not a day goes by that I don’t wish that I could go back and change what happened.”

“Not a day goes by that I don’t wish I could give my life for his,” he continued. “Words can’t express the sorrow in my heart and for being responsible for not only taking the life of Mr. Williams, but for taking a husband from his wife and a father from his sons.”

Williams’ wife also addressed the court, talking about how she and her two sons lives have been impacted by his death.

“The next two weeks I couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t eat, I went through the motions of having to plan my husband’s funeral at 29 years old,” she told the court.

Barooshian was ultimately sentenced 15 years to life in prison.

About a week after the crash, he received an other-than-honorable discharge from military, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.