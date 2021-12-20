Ex-inmate found unresponsive in San Diego jail cell dies

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An attempted murder suspect found unresponsive in his cell at the San Diego Central Jail has died, a sheriff’s department official said Monday.

San Diego resident Jerry Borunda, 63, died on Sunday night, Lt. Thomas Seirver said.

Borunda was originally booked into the jail Nov. 30, Seiver said.

Deputies were serving food to Borunda when they found him unresponsive in his cell around 9:45 a.m. Dec. 1, Seiver said.

Medical staff and deputies performed lifesaving measures, but later brought Borunda to a hospital, Seiver said.

“Unfortunately, Borunda’s prognosis indicated he was not going to recover from his medical condition and his family was notified,” Seiver said. “Borunda was housed in a cell by himself and no evidence of foul play was discovered.”

The sheriff’s Homicide Unit was called in to investigate. Based on family needs and his condition, the Sheriff’s Department petitioned San Diego Superior Court for Borunda to be “compassionately released” from custody, which the court granted, Seiver said.

Borunda was released from custody Friday.

The county Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy on Monday. The cause and manner of death are pending laboratory tests, Seiver said.

