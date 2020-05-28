Ex-deputy who assaulted women while on duty released from jail

SAN DIEGO — A former San Diego County sheriff’s deputy who groped, hugged and tried to kiss more than a dozen women while on duty was released from county jail earlier this month.

Richard Fischer was sentenced in December to 44 months behind bars followed by 16 months of post-release supervision. The former U.S. Marine was released on May 15 after the state ordered an adjustment to his custody credits, according to the sheriff’s department.

“On May 15, 2020 the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department received an order from the Superior Court setting forth the custody credits for Richard Fischer. The Sheriff’s Department complied with the order and applied the appropriate custody credits,” the department said in an email to FOX 5.

Fischer pleaded guilty in September to four felony counts of assault under color of authority, two misdemeanor counts of assault under color of authority and one misdemeanor count of false imprisonment. The charges stemmed from attacks between 2015 and 2017 on 16 women, some of whom he arrested and others he met while responding to 911 calls the victims made.

Under Fischer’s sentence, he was not required to register as a sex offender, but was barred from obtaining another job in law enforcement.