Ex-deputy returned to prison due to ‘error’ in awarded custody credits

Richard Fischer appears at his sentencing after admitting sex crimes against more than a dozen women while on duty as a San Diego County sheriff’s deputy.

SAN DIEGO – A former San Diego County sheriff’s deputy who pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct charges in 2019 now is back in custody.

The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office says Richard Fischer was returned to prison last month because he was inaccurately awarded custody credits for his time on house arrest. The former deputy was accused of assaulting more than a dozen women while on duty between 2015 and 2017.

Fischer was sentenced to 44 months in jail in December 2019. He ultimately was released five months later on custody credits.

“When the DAs office determined an error had been made and the credits awarded to Mr. Fischer in the stipulation were not accurate, the DAs Office filed a motion to vacate the previous agreement and correct the error,” the office said in an emailed statement to FOX 5. “The judge granted the DA’s motion which resulted in the reinstatement of 949 days of custody.”

Fischer pleaded guilty to four felony counts of assault under color of authority, two misdemeanor counts of assault under color of authority and one misdemeanor count of false imprisonment. The charges stem from attacks on 16 women, some of whom he arrested and others he met while responding to 911 calls the victims made.

Fischer, serving his prison sentence at the Vista Detention Center, is due for release in March 2023.