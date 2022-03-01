VISTA, Calif. — Authorities Monday asked for the public’s help finding a convicted felon from Vista who is considered armed and dangerous.

Just after 1 p.m. Sunday, a man saw another man attacking his girlfriend outside a home in the 100 block of West Indian Rock Road in Vista, Sgt. Nanette McMasters with San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. When the passerby confronted the assailant, whom authorities identified as 34-year-old Ulysses Ramos, Ramos allegedly attacked him with a three-foot-long metal chain, McMasters said. Ramos then reportedly told the victim he was going to get a “strap,” which Sheriff’s investigators believe meant a firearm.

The victim called authorities to report the attack. Deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station responded and formed a perimeter around Ramos’ home, where he was believed to be barricaded.

Deputies entered the home and did not find Ramos, but found the chain used in the attack, ammunition, an empty handgun holster and a rifle scope. They did not locate a gun.

Ramos is still at large and authorities believe he is armed with a firearm.

“There is probable cause to arrest Ramos for domestic battery, assault with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of ammunition,” McMasters said.

Ramos is described as a Hispanic man, 5’5″, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, blue jeans, a black hat and a grey face mask. He has several tattoos, including on his face, head and neck.

Anyone with information was asked to call 9-1-1.