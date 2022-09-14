LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was arrested in San Diego Wednesday morning on murder and child abuse charges for allegedly stabbing and killing his ex-girlfriend while leaving her infant daughter alive.

Michael Ricks, 24, was arrested near a San Diego residence after police there received a tip at around 6:45 a.m. that he had a warrant from Las Vegas.

Video taken by someone at the scene showed Ricks’ arrest.

He is facing charges in Nevada of burglary while possessing a deadly weapon, open murder with the use of a deadly weapon, and child abuse or neglect.

The woman, who has not been identified, got into an argument with Ricks in her home near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Washington Avenue, according to police. He then allegedly stabbed her and fled to San Diego.

The woman was found dead in her home at around 6:44 p.m. by her parents, who told police they had previously left her and her young daughter at the home before returning to find her dead.

Her daughter, under the age of one, was discovered alive inside.

Police described the woman as being in her 20s and suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The child was reportedly taken into the care of family members.

Ricks will have to be extradited to Las Vegas, which he has the option to challenge in court.

Anyone in a violent relationship or who knows anyone in a violent relationship is urged to seek help immediately. For a list of resources, visit this link.