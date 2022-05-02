VISTA, Calif. — Vista High School students got a lifesaving lesson Monday as they watched a DUI crash simulation with their friends playing the victims.

The simulation of a lifeless body of a teenager ejected during a head-on collision involving a drunk driver and landing on the hood of a car, covered in blood is just one part of the California Highway Patrol’s “Every 15 Minutes” program. The program, named for how often someone is seriously injured or killed in a DUI crash, was designed to show high school students the consequences of driving while under the influence.

“It was emotional just seeing it even though it was pretend,” Christian Diaz, a senior at Vista High School, told FOX 5. “In this scenario seeing my classmates cut out of the car and seeing one of them dead — it looked very real so it was very impactful to me.”

Diaz was one of a group of students who participated in the crash simulation. He represented one of the nearly dozen people who would die or be severely injured just in the time these students would spend in class for the day.

“We show you this today in hopes that you don’t make a choice that it is life affect someone’s family and affects you,” Casey Montes told students.

Montes attended Vista High and is a firefighter paramedic in Vista. He knows firsthand the brutality and finality of drinking and driving.

“It’s one of the worst calls we go on and we do see it way too often and the worst part about it is seeing how quickly so many lives are changed, so many people with lives cut short,” Montes told FOX 5.

First responders, fire trucks, an ambulance and a Medivac helicopter were all on scene, cutting victims out of two cars. In the audio, you heard first responders coordinating lifesaving efforts during a real-life situation. The teenage driver is interrogated and tested for DUI while his friends are pulled from the cars. The driver is eventually arrested. A teacher is called to identify the young victim who is first left on the hood of the car and later taken away in a body bag.

“I got chills the whole time because this is a real life situation,” one student told FOX 5. “Your actions have consequences.”

The students will attend a mock funeral Tuesday for the girl who “died.”